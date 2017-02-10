Maine Emergency Management prepares for significant winter ...
Maine Emergency Management Agency is monitoring the impending winter storm and planning for severe conditions. MEMA representatives were joined by the National Weather Service, the Department of Transportation, The Maine Turnpike Authority, State Police and electric and communications utilities for a storm-planning call this morning to plan for what is expected to be the most significant storm yet this winter season.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Herald Gazette.
Add your comments below
Maine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blizzard ends for Maine Monday, but another sto...
|55 min
|bob49__68-RVN
|1
|Gov. Paul LePage reversed course Friday and sig...
|Jan 29
|Longtail
|1
|Paul LePage needs a lesson in humanity, not jus...
|Jan 22
|longtail
|1
|Mainers will pay more to stay warm and on the r...
|Jan '17
|longtail
|1
|Anti-marijuana forces urge Maine lawmakers to d...
|Dec '16
|longtail
|1
|Monday storm could drop up to a foot of snow on...
|Dec '16
|Jonathan Mann Pastor
|1
|Bangor Maine Sucks! (Sep '11)
|Dec '16
|clintna dean
|108
Find what you want!
Search Maine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC