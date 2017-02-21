Maine Connections Academy Selects Kyara Dawbin of West Gardiner as February STAR Student of the M...
Maine Connections Academy , the state's first virtual public charter school, has selected Kyara Dawbin, an 11th grader from West Gardiner, as its February STAR Student. Dawbin has been with MCA since its inception in 2014.
