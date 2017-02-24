Maine budget panel OKs $29M package funding addiction treatment, higher ed

The Maine Legislature's budget committee unanimously approved a $29 million emergency spending package Friday that funds addiction treatment and higher education and bails out a state-run equipment refurbishing outfit in Aroostook County. That recommendation puts the uncontroversial supplemental budget package for this year - a compromise between Gov. Paul LePage and legislative leaders in both parties - on track to sail through the full Legislature in votes that could happen as early as next week.

