Maine Army National Guard acquires training land in Penobscot County
Within the next decade, if all goes according to plan, members of the Maine Army National Guard won't have to leave the state for large training and shooting exercises. The Guard is the process of acquiring up to 6,000 acres of land in Woodville and Township 2 Range 9 in Penobscot County for use as a training facility, Col.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.
Add your comments below
Maine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blizzard ends for Maine Monday, but another sto...
|18 hr
|bob49__68-RVN
|1
|Gov. Paul LePage reversed course Friday and sig...
|Jan 29
|Longtail
|1
|Paul LePage needs a lesson in humanity, not jus...
|Jan 22
|longtail
|1
|Mainers will pay more to stay warm and on the r...
|Jan '17
|longtail
|1
|Anti-marijuana forces urge Maine lawmakers to d...
|Dec '16
|longtail
|1
|Monday storm could drop up to a foot of snow on...
|Dec '16
|Jonathan Mann Pastor
|1
|Bangor Maine Sucks! (Sep '11)
|Dec '16
|clintna dean
|108
Find what you want!
Search Maine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC