Maine Army National Guard acquires tr...

Maine Army National Guard acquires training land in Penobscot County

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Bangor Daily News

Within the next decade, if all goes according to plan, members of the Maine Army National Guard won't have to leave the state for large training and shooting exercises. The Guard is the process of acquiring up to 6,000 acres of land in Woodville and Township 2 Range 9 in Penobscot County for use as a training facility, Col.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Maine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Blizzard ends for Maine Monday, but another sto... 18 hr bob49__68-RVN 1
News Gov. Paul LePage reversed course Friday and sig... Jan 29 Longtail 1
News Paul LePage needs a lesson in humanity, not jus... Jan 22 longtail 1
News Mainers will pay more to stay warm and on the r... Jan '17 longtail 1
News Anti-marijuana forces urge Maine lawmakers to d... Dec '16 longtail 1
News Monday storm could drop up to a foot of snow on... Dec '16 Jonathan Mann Pastor 1
Bangor Maine Sucks! (Sep '11) Dec '16 clintna dean 108
See all Maine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Maine Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Pakistan
  2. Al Franken
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,180 • Total comments across all topics: 278,844,380

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC