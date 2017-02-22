Maine Airbnb hosts made $26 million i...

Maine Airbnb hosts made $26 million in 2016. LePage and towns want a better way to tax it.

Airbnb hosts in Maine brought in more than $26 million last year, as twice as many guests booked stays through the website that lets people rent private homes and living spaces as an alternative to hotels. The company released the revenue figure to highlight how much supplemental income its hosts received in 2016, with the majority coming to hosts in Portland.

