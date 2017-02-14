Limited Maine shrimp catch sells fast...

Limited Maine shrimp catch sells fast, despite jumbo prices

Despite prices of $9 per pound, hungry seafood lovers were rushing to buy freshly bagged shrimp from Kendall Delano Feb. 10, even as he unloaded the bounty brought up from South Bristol that day. Delano said demand was high after two years without a season, and despite prices around six times higher than a few years ago.

