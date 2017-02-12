LePage wants to fix Maine, but his to...

LePage wants to fix Maine, but his to-do list is built on shaky history, data

After six years in office and dealing with a divided Maine Legislature in his final two years in office, Gov. Paul LePage at times seems like he's in a frustrating no-man's land between affecting policy and leaving a legacy. The Republican governor's second-to-last State of the State address Tuesday reflected that as well as any speech he's given throughout his tenure, encompassing more than an hour and 8,400 words and running 1,500 words longer than his prepared text .

