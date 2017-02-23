LePage should drop monument repeal effort, Maine senators say
Emmie Theberg and other cross-country skiers have taken to trails within the Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument that Gov. Paul LePage wants to revert to private ownership or have the state run. The Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument offers a spectacular view of Mount Katahdin and other natural beauties in this November picture.
