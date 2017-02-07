LePage: Maine AG 'speaks for herself' on Trump's immigration order
Gov. Paul LePage, right, stands alongside Senate President Mike Thibodeau, R-Winterport, and House Speaker Sara Gideon, D-Freeport, during the Electoral College in December. Gov. Paul LePage stood by President Donald Trump on Tuesday, tweeting that Maine Attorney General Janet Mills "speaks for herself" in opposing Trump's embattled executive order pausing immigration from seven Muslim countries.
