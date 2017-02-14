Legitimate solicitations for funds ca...

Legitimate solicitations for funds can be just as dangerous to seniors as scams

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Bangor Daily News

According to the National Council on Aging, financial scams targeting the elderly are so common these days they are now considered among the top crimes of the 21st Century. Seniors are often targets of telemarketing scams, bogus sweepstakes, internet fraud and unscrupulous home repair offers because of a perception that they have significant amounts of money just sitting around in their bank accounts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Maine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Blizzard ends for Maine Monday, but another sto... Feb 13 bob49__68-RVN 1
News Gov. Paul LePage reversed course Friday and sig... Jan 29 Longtail 1
News Paul LePage needs a lesson in humanity, not jus... Jan 22 longtail 1
News Mainers will pay more to stay warm and on the r... Jan '17 longtail 1
News Anti-marijuana forces urge Maine lawmakers to d... Dec '16 longtail 1
News Monday storm could drop up to a foot of snow on... Dec '16 Jonathan Mann Pastor 1
Bangor Maine Sucks! (Sep '11) Dec '16 clintna dean 108
See all Maine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Maine Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. North Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,496 • Total comments across all topics: 278,936,393

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC