Legislature launches inquiry into Maine PowerOptions electricity program
The Legislature's Government Oversight Committee voted unanimously Feb. 17 to launch a preliminary inquiry into Maine PowerOptions, a state-sponsored electricity consortium that was the subject of a recent investigation by the Maine Center for Public Interest Reporting. The Legislature's Government Oversight Committee voted unanimously Friday, Feb. 17, to launch a preliminary inquiry into Maine PowerOptions , a little-known quasi-state program that brings together hundreds of municipalities and school districts to help them buy electricity.
