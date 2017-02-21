Legislature launches inquiry into Maine PowerOptions electricity program

The Legislature's Government Oversight Committee voted unanimously Friday to launch a preliminary inquiry into Maine PowerOptions, a little-known quasi-state program that brings together hundreds of municipalities and school districts to help them buy electricity. The Legislature's Government Oversight Committee voted unanimously Friday to launch a preliminary inquiry into Maine PowerOptions, a state-sponsored electricity consortium that was the subject of a recent investigation by the Maine Center for Public Interest Reporting.

