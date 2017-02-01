Lebanon, Maine, man arrested on fugitive from justice charge
A local man who was indicted on burglary charges in Farmington and New Durham, N.H., was arrested in Maine Wednesday on a fugitive from justice charge. The Strafford County, New Hampshire, Sheriff's Department requested the assistance of Maine State Police in locating John LaFlesh, 28, of Lebanon, Maine, for a bail violation for a residential burglary, Maine State Police said in a statement.
