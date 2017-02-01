Jean Flahive, South Portland author, to write new picture book with Islandport Press
Islandport Press is pleased to announce that it has signed South Portland author Jean Flahive and will publish her children's picture book, "The Old Mainer and the Sea," in October. In the book, written for children between the ages of four and eight, Eben goes out fishing one day, rowing six miles from his island home toward the harbor on the mainland, hauling in cod as he goes.
