How to improve Maine's marijuana law

Now that lawmakers have given themselves more time to revise regulations on the sale of marijuana in Maine, they should focus on two questions: Which state agencies should craft and enforce the regulations for cultivation and sale of marijuana? And where will the funding come from to pay for this oversight and other state responsibilities related to the new law legalizing the use and sale of marijuana for recreational purposes? A referendum approved by Maine voters in November called for the state's Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry to write the new rules needed to regulate the sale of marijuana.

