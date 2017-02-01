Group charged with understanding Maine infant deaths to meet after 3-year hiatus
A state panel charged with examining the reasons behind infant deaths in Maine, which stopped doing its work for nearly three years despite a rising infant mortality rate, will resume meeting at the end of March. In addition, the LePage administration and a Republican state senator are both proposing changes to the law to make it easier for the panel to complete its work.
