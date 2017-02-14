Governor Issues Emergency Declaration to Extend Hours of Service for Delivery Drivers
AUGUSTA – On Tuesday, Governor Paul R. LePage signed an emergency proclamation to ensure heating oil delivery drivers are able to remain on the road longer. "We must ensure our oil delivery drivers can be on the road so that Mainers stay warm," said Governor LePage.
