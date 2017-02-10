Gov. Paul LePage urges Maine utility regulators to resign over solar decision
Gov. Paul LePage said Friday he would urge the three-member Maine Public Utilities Commission "to resign in a heartbeat," saying their "absolutely horrendous" decision last week on solar policy will hurt most of the state's electricity ratepayers. The Republican governor called a rare news conference in Augusta to expand on remarks made during Tuesday's State of the State speech, when he said that he'd fire the three utility commissioners - whom LePage appointed - though he doesn't have the power to remove them.
