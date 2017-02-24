Forecast calls for freezing rain to sweep across northern Maine
Mainers who plan to travel Saturday could face slick roads as freezing rain sweeps across the northern part of the state and potential flooding in points south, according to the National Weather Service. A freezing rain advisory was posted Friday for Aroostook, northern Somerset and Penobscot counties and northern and central Piscataquis County, effective 11 p.m. Friday through 10 a.m. Saturday, forecasters said.
