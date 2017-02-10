Farm-to-table, basketball fundraisers to benefit veterans
Wreaths Across America sponsored a special service Feb. 4, in remembrance of the 74th anniversary of the Navy's Four Chaplains at the new Balsam Valley Chapel located on Worcester family land in Columbia Falls. The remembrance service had several key speakers including Belfast resident, WW II, Korea and Vietnam veteran Carmine Pecorelli, who provided an overview of the history of the courage and sacrifice of the Four Chaplains during WW II.
