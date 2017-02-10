Ex-priest arrested on Maine sex abuse charges

Wanted by police in Maine on a host of new charges, formerly jailed ex-priest Ronald H. Paquin was arrested on Wednesday in Boston and is expected to be arraigned as a fugitive from justice Friday in Roxbury District Court. According to Boston Police spokesman Officer Stephen McNulty, about 3:40 p.m. on Wednesday, officers from the Boston Police Special Investigations Unit and members of the U.S. Marshals Service arrested Ronald Paquin, 74, without incident in the area of 170 Morton St. in Jamaica Plain.

