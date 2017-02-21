Effort to Expand Medicaid at the Ballot Box is Bad for Maine
They're at it again. Having repeatedly failed to achieve Medicaid expansion through the legislative process, liberals in Maine have succeeded in putting it on the ballot this November.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Maine Heritage Policy Center.
Comments
Add your comments below
Maine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who Will Bring Corrupt Maine Judges to Justice?
|Feb 19
|justgina
|1
|Blizzard ends for Maine Monday, but another sto...
|Feb 13
|bob49__68-RVN
|1
|Gov. Paul LePage reversed course Friday and sig...
|Jan 29
|Longtail
|1
|Paul LePage needs a lesson in humanity, not jus...
|Jan 22
|longtail
|1
|Mainers will pay more to stay warm and on the r...
|Jan '17
|longtail
|1
|Anti-marijuana forces urge Maine lawmakers to d...
|Dec '16
|longtail
|1
|Monday storm could drop up to a foot of snow on...
|Dec '16
|Jonathan Mann Pastor
|1
Find what you want!
Search Maine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC