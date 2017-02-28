Democrats bristle at Trump, while GOP sings his praises

A more measured, disciplined speech by President Trump appeared to do little to dissipate the partisan tension of the Capitol Tuesday night, as many Democrats dismissed his first formal address to Congress and Republicans cheered. Congressional Republicans, some of whom have voiced displeasure with the White House's penchant for creating controversy, praised Trump's controlled demeanor and applauded his calls to enact campaign promises popular with conservatives, such as increased border security and repealing the Affordable Care Act.

