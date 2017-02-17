Defrocked priest appears in court in ...

Defrocked priest appears in court in Maine on 29 sex counts

" A former Roman Catholic priest who spent more than a decade in a Massachusetts prison for raping an altar boy has made an initial court appearance in Maine on 29 counts of sexual misconduct. Ronald Paquin appeared before a judge via video conference from jail on Friday.

