Color Combo Craze in the ArtLab

The Center for Maine Contemporary Art, 21 Winter St., invites artists of all ages to dive into color during March's ArtLab for All Ages Saturday, March 4, from 2 to 4 p.m. Led by artist and educator Alexis Iammarino, participants will learn how to make a color wheel that includes lessons and explorations about color combinations, as well as how to put this custom tool to work at home or in one's own studio. Everyone is invited to bring friends, family or come on one's one to CMCA.

