Color Combo Craze in the ArtLab
The Center for Maine Contemporary Art, 21 Winter St., invites artists of all ages to dive into color during March's ArtLab for All Ages Saturday, March 4, from 2 to 4 p.m. Led by artist and educator Alexis Iammarino, participants will learn how to make a color wheel that includes lessons and explorations about color combinations, as well as how to put this custom tool to work at home or in one's own studio. Everyone is invited to bring friends, family or come on one's one to CMCA.
Maine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Maine man rides on top of train for 45 miles (Aug '11)
|18 hr
|Phartoni
|26
|Who Will Bring Corrupt Maine Judges to Justice?
|Feb 19
|justgina
|1
|Blizzard ends for Maine Monday, but another sto...
|Feb 13
|bob49__68-RVN
|1
|Gov. Paul LePage reversed course Friday and sig...
|Jan 29
|Longtail
|1
|Paul LePage needs a lesson in humanity, not jus...
|Jan '17
|longtail
|1
|Mainers will pay more to stay warm and on the r...
|Jan '17
|longtail
|1
|Anti-marijuana forces urge Maine lawmakers to d...
|Dec '16
|longtail
|1
