Calling All Past Maine Lobster Festival Sea Princesses
The Maine Lobster Festival wants all past Sea Princesses, Sea Goddesses and Crown Princesses to be part of the 70th anniversary Big Parade at this year's festival. The parade typically draws the biggest crowd of the week, and is often among the biggest parades in Maine during the year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Capital Weekly.
Add your comments below
Maine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blizzard ends for Maine Monday, but another sto...
|7 hr
|bob49__68-RVN
|1
|Gov. Paul LePage reversed course Friday and sig...
|Jan 29
|Longtail
|1
|Paul LePage needs a lesson in humanity, not jus...
|Jan 22
|longtail
|1
|Mainers will pay more to stay warm and on the r...
|Jan '17
|longtail
|1
|Anti-marijuana forces urge Maine lawmakers to d...
|Dec '16
|longtail
|1
|Monday storm could drop up to a foot of snow on...
|Dec '16
|Jonathan Mann Pastor
|1
|Bangor Maine Sucks! (Sep '11)
|Dec '16
|clintna dean
|108
Find what you want!
Search Maine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC