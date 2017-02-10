Caldbeck fetes Cady in - Structured'

Caldbeck fetes Cady in - Structured'

The downtown Caldbeck Gallery, 12 Elm St., will open "Structured," a four-person show in celebration of Friendship artist Sam Cady's exhibition around the corner at the Center for Maine Contemporary Art, Saturday, Feb. 18. The Caldbeck will be open during the same hours as the CMCA reception for Cady's "Parts of the Whole" show, Saturday from 4 to 7 p.m. "Structured," which also includes work by Midcoast artists Kathleen Florance, Stew Henderson and Michael Reece, will run through March 31. For winter hours, visit caldbeck.com . Courier Publications' A&E Editor Dagney C. Ernest can be reached at 594-4401, ext.

Chicago, IL

