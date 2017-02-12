Brace yourselves - blizzard expected ...

Brace yourselves - blizzard expected to hit Maine Sunday through early Tuesday

19 hrs ago

What forecasters say will be the biggest snowstorm so far this winter is on target to hit Maine Sunday night and could stick around until Monday night or early Tuesday morning. By the time the storm - the third to hit the state in less than a week - is over, as much as two feet of fresh snow will have fallen in Greater Bangor and Down East, according to the National Weather Service.

