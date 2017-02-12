Brace yourselves - blizzard expected to hit Maine Sunday through early Tuesday
What forecasters say will be the biggest snowstorm so far this winter is on target to hit Maine Sunday night and could stick around until Monday night or early Tuesday morning. By the time the storm - the third to hit the state in less than a week - is over, as much as two feet of fresh snow will have fallen in Greater Bangor and Down East, according to the National Weather Service.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.
Add your comments below
Maine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blizzard ends for Maine Monday, but another sto...
|55 min
|bob49__68-RVN
|1
|Gov. Paul LePage reversed course Friday and sig...
|Jan 29
|Longtail
|1
|Paul LePage needs a lesson in humanity, not jus...
|Jan 22
|longtail
|1
|Mainers will pay more to stay warm and on the r...
|Jan '17
|longtail
|1
|Anti-marijuana forces urge Maine lawmakers to d...
|Dec '16
|longtail
|1
|Monday storm could drop up to a foot of snow on...
|Dec '16
|Jonathan Mann Pastor
|1
|Bangor Maine Sucks! (Sep '11)
|Dec '16
|clintna dean
|108
Find what you want!
Search Maine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC