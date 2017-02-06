Board OKs extra $1 million for bus contract with Maine Military Authority
The board of the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority has authorized $1 million in additional funding for a bus overhaul contract with the Maine Military Authority, according to Joe Pesaturo, communications director at the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority. The Maine Military Authority, a state-operated company based at the Loring Commerce Centre in Limestone, has been trying to renegotiate a $19 million contract signed in 2014 with the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority for the overhaul of 32 dual articulated transit buses.
