Block that Pick, Senator

The thermometer had not even reached 20 degrees Fahrenheit on the morning of February 2 when some 70 people rallied outside Senator Susan Collins' Portland, Maine, office to demand that she vote "no" on confirming the nomination of former Oklahoma Attorney General Scott Pruitt as EPA administrator. To entice local media sources to cover the rally, protestors donned referee shirts and carried nerf footballs to portray a fun and well-timed Superbowl theme .
Maine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gov. Paul LePage reversed course Friday and sig...
|Jan 29
|Longtail
|1
|Paul LePage needs a lesson in humanity, not jus...
|Jan 22
|longtail
|1
|Mainers will pay more to stay warm and on the r...
|Jan 11
|longtail
|1
|Anti-marijuana forces urge Maine lawmakers to d...
|Dec '16
|longtail
|1
|Monday storm could drop up to a foot of snow on...
|Dec '16
|Jonathan Mann Pastor
|1
|Bangor Maine Sucks! (Sep '11)
|Dec '16
|clintna dean
|108
|Culture site names the best movie ever set in M... (Oct '15)
|Dec '16
|Cathy mason
|2
