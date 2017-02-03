Block that Pick, Senator

The thermometer had not even reached 20 degrees Fahrenheit on the morning of February 2 when some 70 people rallied outside Senator Susan Collins' Portland, Maine, office to demand that she vote "no" on confirming the nomination of former Oklahoma Attorney General Scott Pruitt as EPA administrator. To entice local media sources to cover the rally, protestors donned referee shirts and carried nerf footballs to portray a fun and well-timed Superbowl theme .

