Bill calls for testing every Maine school's drinking water for lead

Prodded by a new environmental report that gives Maine a failing grade for its efforts to prevent schoolchildren from drinking water with high lead levels, legislators are eyeing, as a first step, a plan to have every school carry out more testing. In this Jan. 25, 2016, file photo, third-grader Mayae Carradine listens to her teacher as she looks through a line of bottled water at Durant-Tuuri-Mott Elementary School, in Flint.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun Journal.