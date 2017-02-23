As Senator Susan Collins Refuses to Meet with Constituents in Public, Mainers Protest in Silence
Despite repeated requests from thousands of Mainers across the state, Senator Susan Collins of Maine has repeatedly refused to hold any meetings with constituents that are open to the public. Instead, Senator Collins demands that all meetings be closed-door, restricted access meetings with small numbers of people and with small numbers of questions submitted in advance.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Irregular Times.
Add your comments below
Maine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who Will Bring Corrupt Maine Judges to Justice?
|Feb 19
|justgina
|1
|Blizzard ends for Maine Monday, but another sto...
|Feb 13
|bob49__68-RVN
|1
|Gov. Paul LePage reversed course Friday and sig...
|Jan 29
|Longtail
|1
|Paul LePage needs a lesson in humanity, not jus...
|Jan '17
|longtail
|1
|Mainers will pay more to stay warm and on the r...
|Jan '17
|longtail
|1
|Anti-marijuana forces urge Maine lawmakers to d...
|Dec '16
|longtail
|1
|Monday storm could drop up to a foot of snow on...
|Dec '16
|Jonathan Mann Pastor
|1
Find what you want!
Search Maine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC