As Senator Susan Collins Refuses to Meet with Constituents in Public, Mainers Protest in Silence

Despite repeated requests from thousands of Mainers across the state, Senator Susan Collins of Maine has repeatedly refused to hold any meetings with constituents that are open to the public. Instead, Senator Collins demands that all meetings be closed-door, restricted access meetings with small numbers of people and with small numbers of questions submitted in advance.

