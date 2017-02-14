As Maine's population ages, nursing s...

As Maine's population ages, nursing shortage looms

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Feb 14 Read more: Bangor Daily News

Maine nurses are aging alongside the patients they treat, setting the stage for a critical shortage of nurses across the state by 2025, officials announced Tuesday. Both Maine and the country have dealt with a deficit of nurses for at least a decade.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Maine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Blizzard ends for Maine Monday, but another sto... Feb 13 bob49__68-RVN 1
News Gov. Paul LePage reversed course Friday and sig... Jan 29 Longtail 1
News Paul LePage needs a lesson in humanity, not jus... Jan 22 longtail 1
News Mainers will pay more to stay warm and on the r... Jan '17 longtail 1
News Anti-marijuana forces urge Maine lawmakers to d... Dec '16 longtail 1
News Monday storm could drop up to a foot of snow on... Dec '16 Jonathan Mann Pastor 1
Bangor Maine Sucks! (Sep '11) Dec '16 clintna dean 108
See all Maine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Maine Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Hurricane
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,883 • Total comments across all topics: 278,928,892

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC