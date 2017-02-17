After three straight blizzards, snow reaches historic depths in Maine

A car travels along Kingsbury Lane in Kennebunk, Maine, on Feb. 16. An overnight winter storm unleashed more than a foot of wet, heavy snow on parts of Maine and New Hampshire by Thursday, closing schools, knocking out power and pushing snow tallies to levels unseen in years. While large portions of the Lower 48 are witnessing a year without a winter , Maine is one of just a couple regions that is a notable exception.

