A small start for revitalizing rural ...

A small start for revitalizing rural Maine: 'The belief that it is possible.'

Read more: Bangor Daily News

In 2009, with the help of grants, loans and crowdfunding, Amber Lambke bought the old Somerset County jail in Skowhegan for $65,000. Today, the restored jail is home to the Somerset Grist Mill, which produces stone-milled flour and rolled oats and distributes them across Maine as far south as New York City .

