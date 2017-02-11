5 reality TV stars from Maine who we loved
Back in 2012, BDN staff writer Emily Burnham created a dizzying list of famous faces in Maine that included actors, producers, politicians, musicians, moguls, writers, artists and, yes, reality TV stars, which at the time had four famous names listed. Bob Crowley, South Portland : The winner of "Survivor: Gabon" lives in South Portland and taught high school science in nearby Gorham.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.
Add your comments below
Maine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gov. Paul LePage reversed course Friday and sig...
|Jan 29
|Longtail
|1
|Paul LePage needs a lesson in humanity, not jus...
|Jan 22
|longtail
|1
|Mainers will pay more to stay warm and on the r...
|Jan 11
|longtail
|1
|Anti-marijuana forces urge Maine lawmakers to d...
|Dec '16
|longtail
|1
|Monday storm could drop up to a foot of snow on...
|Dec '16
|Jonathan Mann Pastor
|1
|Bangor Maine Sucks! (Sep '11)
|Dec '16
|clintna dean
|108
|Culture site names the best movie ever set in M... (Oct '15)
|Dec '16
|Cathy mason
|2
Find what you want!
Search Maine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC