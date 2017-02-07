4 River Glen RD
Lovely new 3 -4 bedroom year round or vacation home situated in a serene setting nearby to Bethel Village and Sunday River Ski Resort. Located at River Glen on the Androscoggin with deeded right of way to the recreation on the River.
