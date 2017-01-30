You can get high and not be arrested in Maine now
When Maine put recreational marijuana on its ballot, it barely squeaked through by 3,995 votes, and as of Monday is now legal. The office of Maine's Secretary of State tweeted on January 1 that they received a signed proclamation for Question 1 from the office of Governor Paul LePage.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GantDaily.com.
Add your comments below
Maine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gov. Paul LePage reversed course Friday and sig...
|21 hr
|Longtail
|1
|Paul LePage needs a lesson in humanity, not jus...
|Jan 22
|longtail
|1
|Mainers will pay more to stay warm and on the r...
|Jan 11
|longtail
|1
|Anti-marijuana forces urge Maine lawmakers to d...
|Dec '16
|longtail
|1
|Monday storm could drop up to a foot of snow on...
|Dec '16
|Jonathan Mann Pastor
|1
|Bangor Maine Sucks! (Sep '11)
|Dec '16
|clintna dean
|108
|Culture site names the best movie ever set in M... (Oct '15)
|Dec '16
|Cathy mason
|2
Find what you want!
Search Maine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC