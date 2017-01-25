Why Maine needs to train the next gen...

Why Maine needs to train the next generation of loggers

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Bangor Daily News

Maine's professional loggers are facing the toughest pulpwood and biomass markets in decades, so it may come as a surprise when veteran loggers say their industry desperately needs to train a new generation of mechanized logging equipment operators for the future. If the logging industry is getting smaller due to difficult times, why train more operators? Simple: Most skilled operators are now at or nearing retirement age.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Maine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Paul LePage needs a lesson in humanity, not jus... Sun longtail 1
News Mainers will pay more to stay warm and on the r... Jan 11 longtail 1
News Anti-marijuana forces urge Maine lawmakers to d... Dec 30 longtail 1
News Monday storm could drop up to a foot of snow on... Dec 29 Jonathan Mann Pastor 1
Bangor Maine Sucks! (Sep '11) Dec '16 clintna dean 108
News Culture site names the best movie ever set in M... (Oct '15) Dec '16 Cathy mason 2
News Study reveals 'hidden homeless' in rural America (Jun '09) Dec '16 Trudy 4
See all Maine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Maine Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,628 • Total comments across all topics: 278,239,931

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC