Washington news
This Saturday evening, Jan. 14, the trio Gardenia will present classic jazz and popular standards for the benefit of Gibbs Library. Gardenia features Washington vocalist Cindy Millar, Spike Hyssong on bass, and Dick White on guitar.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Herald Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Maine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mainers will pay more to stay warm and on the r...
|Jan 11
|longtail
|1
|Anti-marijuana forces urge Maine lawmakers to d...
|Dec 30
|longtail
|1
|Monday storm could drop up to a foot of snow on...
|Dec 29
|Jonathan Mann Pastor
|1
|Bangor Maine Sucks! (Sep '11)
|Dec 23
|clintna dean
|108
|Culture site names the best movie ever set in M... (Oct '15)
|Dec 14
|Cathy mason
|2
|Study reveals 'hidden homeless' in rural America (Jun '09)
|Dec '16
|Trudy
|4
|open letter to Susan Collins
|Nov '16
|Maureen0905
|1
Find what you want!
Search Maine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC