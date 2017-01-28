Voter fraud investigations have alrea...

Voter fraud investigations have already happened. They don't support Trump's assertions.

11 hrs ago Read more: Bangor Daily News

President Donald Trump, who has big and expensive plans to build a wall with Mexico and to make huge federal investments in the nation's roads, bridges and airports, could save a little taxpayer money by forgoing a federal investigation into voter fraud. Trump tweeted Wednesday that he would launch a federal investigation of voter fraud, "including those registered to vote in two states, those who are illegal and even, those registered to vote who are dead .

Read more at Bangor Daily News.

