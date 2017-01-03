Vendor applications available for Arts in the Park
Artist , music and food vendor applications are now being accepted for Belfast Arts in the Park. Deadline for submitting applications is Feb. 1. One of the most respected fine arts and crafts festivals in Midcoast Maine, Arts in the Park Belfast will take place July 8 and 9, featuring an extensive variety of artwork and crafts with continuous live music and freshly prepared food.
