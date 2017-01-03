'Uncertain, interesting time' for Mai...

'Uncertain, interesting time' for Maine legislators

Local lawmakers say the Maine Legislature is likely to be a lively session with tighter numbers between Democrats and Republicans in both houses, uncertain impacts of Washington, D.C., and potential legislative tinkering with successful citizens initiatives legalizing pot and increasing the minimum wage. “It's a very uncertain and interesting time to be in the Legislature,” said state Rep. Mark Lawrence, D-Eliot/South Berwick, who also served as Senate president in the 1990s.

