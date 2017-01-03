'Uncertain, interesting time' for Maine legislators
Local lawmakers say the Maine Legislature is likely to be a lively session with tighter numbers between Democrats and Republicans in both houses, uncertain impacts of Washington, D.C., and potential legislative tinkering with successful citizens initiatives legalizing pot and increasing the minimum wage. “It's a very uncertain and interesting time to be in the Legislature,” said state Rep. Mark Lawrence, D-Eliot/South Berwick, who also served as Senate president in the 1990s.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Foster's Daily Democrat.
Add your comments below
Maine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anti-marijuana forces urge Maine lawmakers to d...
|Dec 30
|longtail
|1
|Monday storm could drop up to a foot of snow on...
|Dec 29
|Jonathan Mann Pastor
|1
|Bangor Maine Sucks! (Sep '11)
|Dec 23
|clintna dean
|108
|Culture site names the best movie ever set in M... (Oct '15)
|Dec 14
|Cathy mason
|2
|Study reveals 'hidden homeless' in rural America (Jun '09)
|Dec 12
|Trudy
|4
|open letter to Susan Collins
|Nov '16
|Maureen0905
|1
|Democrats for Gary Johnson
|Nov '16
|John Locke
|1
Find what you want!
Search Maine Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC