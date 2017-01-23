UC Santa Cruz faculty join scientists...

UC Santa Cruz faculty join scientists urging Trump to fight global warming

11 hrs ago Read more: Santa Cruz Sentinel

SANTA CRUZ >> Four UC Santa Cruz scientists joined more than 700 other physicists and astronomers from around the nation earlier this month, all signing a letter to President Donald Trump, urging him to recognize - and fight - global warming. Stephanie Bailey, Robert Johnson, Nicholas McConnell and Enrico Ramirez-Ruiz of the astronomy and physics departments signed the letter, which was mailed to Trump on Jan. 17. The letter had 706 signers.

