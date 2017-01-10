Town votes to put $25,000 toward fight with Maine Turnpike Authority

Members of Think Again burst out in applause Monday night after selectmen agreed to take $25,000 from their contingency account to prepare to take on the Maine Turnpike Authority at an upcoming state hearing on the York toll plaza. But Town Manager Steve Burns stressed it's only a first step, and that when all is said and done, the cost to put up a spirited defense could top as much as $50,000.

