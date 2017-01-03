Too few Maine residents test their water for arsenic. Education is key to changing that.

Because of the health risks associated with exposure to arsenic - increased cancer risks and lower IQs in children - Maine aims to have 65 percent of the state's drinking water wells tested for the chemical element by 2020. New data released in October by the Environmental Health Strategies Center show that only 48 percent of private wells were tested for arsenic in 2014, so the state has a lot of work to do.

