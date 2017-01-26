To counter possible vote to expand MaineCare, DHHS and Mayhew turn to Trump
AUGUSTA, Maine - The state's plan to shrink eligibility for MaineCare - the government health insurance program for low-income Mainers - is a bid to leverage a friendly President Donald Trump administration to combat a likely referendum to expand MaineCare coverage this year. Portrayed by the state as a "unique opportunity" to make Maine a leader of welfare policy in the country, some critics say the proposal contradicts public sentiment, as evidenced by thousands of signatures secured to support the referendum.
