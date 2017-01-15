To celebrate inaugural or not?

The sharp divisions over President-elect Donald Trump's election have politicians, celebrities and even high school students debating whether taking part in the inauguration is a political act that demonstrates support for the new president and his agenda or a nonpartisan tribute to democratic traditions and the peaceful transfer of power. Among critics of the president-elect, everyone from Hillary Clinton and Hollywood A-listers to the band director at tiny Madawaska Middle/a High School in northern Maine and singers in the Mormon Tabernacle Choir is wrestling with this issue - and reaching different conclusions.

