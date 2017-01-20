Thousands of Mainers gather in DC for Women's March on Washington
Ada Yentes-Quinn, 6, waves her sign in the air during the Women's March on Maine outside the Burton M. Cross building at the Maine State House in Augusta on Saturday. The national rally was in support of women's rights, civil liberties and protection of the planet.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Maine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mainers will pay more to stay warm and on the r...
|Jan 11
|longtail
|1
|Anti-marijuana forces urge Maine lawmakers to d...
|Dec 30
|longtail
|1
|Monday storm could drop up to a foot of snow on...
|Dec 29
|Jonathan Mann Pastor
|1
|Bangor Maine Sucks! (Sep '11)
|Dec 23
|clintna dean
|108
|Culture site names the best movie ever set in M... (Oct '15)
|Dec '16
|Cathy mason
|2
|Study reveals 'hidden homeless' in rural America (Jun '09)
|Dec '16
|Trudy
|4
|open letter to Susan Collins
|Nov '16
|Maureen0905
|1
Find what you want!
Search Maine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC