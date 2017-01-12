The Maine Film Center kicks off 2017 Cinema Explorations series with...
On Saturday, January 14 and Sunday, January 15 at 10:00am, the Maine Film Center will kickoff the 2017 Cinema Explorations film series with screenings of THE ANTHROPOLOGIST at Railroad Square Cinema. A Q&A with the film's director, Seth Kramer, will immediately follow the screening on Saturday, January 14th.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.
Add your comments below
Maine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mainers will pay more to stay warm and on the r...
|Wed
|longtail
|1
|Anti-marijuana forces urge Maine lawmakers to d...
|Dec 30
|longtail
|1
|Monday storm could drop up to a foot of snow on...
|Dec 29
|Jonathan Mann Pastor
|1
|Bangor Maine Sucks! (Sep '11)
|Dec 23
|clintna dean
|108
|Culture site names the best movie ever set in M... (Oct '15)
|Dec 14
|Cathy mason
|2
|Study reveals 'hidden homeless' in rural America (Jun '09)
|Dec '16
|Trudy
|4
|open letter to Susan Collins
|Nov '16
|Maureen0905
|1
Find what you want!
Search Maine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC